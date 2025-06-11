Willis said the decision was “great news for sheep farmers and all the New Zealanders whose jobs and incomes are tied to the fortunes of our world-leading wool industry”.

“The Government wants wool producers to have more opportunities like this, which is why in March we issued a directive to 130 government agencies requiring them to purchase woollen products for building construction and refurbishment, wherever practical and appropriate,” Willis said.

She said Kāinga Ora chose to reopen an initially nylon-only carpet tender and give wool a chance to compete. That tender, announced last year, outraged many farmers.

Initially, there had been concerns the taxpayer would be fleeced by the higher cost of natural fibres, however Willis confirmed that the new carpet supply agreements come with no additional cost.

This change could be the first of many. The Government has directed that from July 1, all public entities must use woollen fibres, where practical and appropriate, in government buildings.

Patterson said wool creates “safer, healthier and more sustainable living environments for families”.

“We know farmers will share our enthusiasm about this announcement. It is another example of us doing our bit. The Government is determined to help lift the fortunes of the strong wool sector in supporting our sheep farmers,” he said.

Kāinga Ora chief executive Matt Crockett said the agency will also add woollen carpets to existing homes if the whole house needs recarpeting, for example when renovating older properties.

“For many years we didn’t see competitive pricing from wool suppliers versus nylon. However, we listened to market and public feedback and decided we should give wool suppliers the opportunity to bid. We were pleasantly surprised to receive new bids that were price-competitive. All credit to New Zealand wool suppliers for rising to the challenge,” Crockett said.