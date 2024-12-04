Bremworth chief executive Greg Smith said the deliberate exclusion of wool carpet from state homes in favour of synthetic materials by Kāinga Ora set a damaging precedent.
“Kāinga Ora is New Zealand’s largest landlord, owning or managing over 75,000 homes and a contract to supply this many homes would equate to over a million lineal metres of carpet and would be ‘transformative’ to the wool sector.
“In July 2023, Kāinga Ora stated that it was pursuing a more sustainable path for its housing.
“That meant looking at the fibre being used in their homes after over 600,000 metres of synthetic carpet had been laid over the previous six years.
“This volume of synthetic carpet requires importing around 1.7 million [kilograms] of plastic for its production.”
Smith said ironically, many of the Kāinga Ora homes would date from a time when wool was the only option for carpeting in New Zealand.
Recently, an industry body, Wool Impact NZ, was established to try to turn the sector around.
Williams said the National-NZ First coalition agreement said Government agencies would be directed, where appropriate, to prefer the use of woollen rather than artificial fibres in Government buildings.