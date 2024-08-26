Federated Farmers national meat and wool chairman Toby Williams spoke to Jamie Mackay about pine trees on The Country today.

Federated Farmers national meat and wool chairman Toby Williams spoke to Jamie Mackay about pine trees on The Country today.

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Federated Farmers meat and wool chairman Toby Williams, to take a closer look at the recently released report “Why Pines?” which he reckons reads like a “horror story” for Kiwi farmers and rural communities.

On with the show:

Toby Williams:

Federated Farmers says the “Why Pines?” report released last week by the Our Land and Water National Science Challenge should serve as a major wake-up call for the Government. “It may have been published as a report, but it reads more like a horror story for New Zealand’s farmers and rural communities,” Federated Farmers meat and wool chairman.



