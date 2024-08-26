Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Federated Farmers meat and wool chairman Toby Williams, to take a closer look at the recently released report “Why Pines?” which he reckons reads like a “horror story” for Kiwi farmers and rural communities.
On with the show:
Toby Williams:
Federated Farmers says the “Why Pines?” report released last week by the Our Land and Water National Science Challenge should serve as a major wake-up call for the Government. “It may have been published as a report, but it reads more like a horror story for New Zealand’s farmers and rural communities,” Federated Farmers meat and wool chairman.