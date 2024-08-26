Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Listen to The Country online: Pine trees and farms with Federated Farmers meat and wool chairman Toby Williams

The Country
2 mins to read
Federated Farmers national meat and wool chairman Toby Williams spoke to Jamie Mackay about pine trees on The Country today.

Federated Farmers national meat and wool chairman Toby Williams spoke to Jamie Mackay about pine trees on The Country today.

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Federated Farmers meat and wool chairman Toby Williams, to take a closer look at the recently released report “Why Pines?” which he reckons reads like a “horror story” for Kiwi farmers and rural communities.

On with the show:

Toby Williams:

Federated Farmers says the “Why Pines?” report released last week by the Our Land and Water National Science Challenge should serve as a major wake-up call for the Government. “It may have been published as a report, but it reads more like a horror story for New Zealand’s farmers and rural communities,” Federated Farmers meat and wool chairman.


Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

David Seymour:

We yarn to the Act Party leader about selling off Pāmu, the banking inquiry, the Prime Minister’s harsh message to councils, and whether his Treaty Principles Bill is dead in the water.


Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Craig Hickman and Duncan Humm:

Today’s farmer panel hails from Mid Canterbury. A dairy and deer farmer respectively. Will they both be in the clover with milk at $9 and venison at $10? Unfortunately, we could only find Humm so we didn’t find out.

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weather expert says a windy week is on the way for many parts of New Zealand as very large and powerful winter storms grow over the Southern Ocean and parts of coastal Antarctica.

High pressure remains over central Australia and to the north of New Zealand. In a nutshell, this means for a large part of Southern Australia and over to New Zealand windy spring-like westerlies will surge off and on.

Listen below:


Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country