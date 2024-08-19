The central bank voiced strong opposition to changing these rules, aimed at preventing banks from collapsing.

The commission said its 14-month study found “a stable, highly profitable, two-tier oligopoly with no disruptive maverick and a lack of obvious or aggressive price competition”.

Commission chair John Small said recent investigations had reinforced views competition was not working as it should in the sector, and consumers were missing out as a result.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis previously said she was open to diluting the Government’s 100% ownership of Kiwibank to enable it to access more capital.

She said she didn’t want to sell down the Government’s stake in the bank, but would consider welcoming capital from the likes of the NZ Super Fund, ACC, iwi, KiwiSaver providers and other investors.

She was also open to partially floating the bank on the NZX.

Here is a summary of the commission’s recommendations:

Capitalise Kiwibank

- The Government, as Kiwibank’s owner, should consider what is necessary to make Kiwibank a disruptive competitor, including how to provide it with access to more capital.

Accelerate and co-ordinate progress on open banking

- Industry and the Government should commit to ensuring open banking is fully operational by June 2026.

- The Government should support open banking by being an early adopter and taking an All-of-Government approach to adopting payments enabled by open banking functionality.

Ensure the regulatory environment better supports competition

- The Reserve Bank should broaden the way it undertakes competition assessments under the Deposit Takers Act, placing more focus on reducing barriers to entry and expansion in the banking sector.

- The Reserve Bank should place greater emphasis on competition in several specific upcoming decisions.

- The Government should ensure that existing legislation and future decisions do not unintentionally favour banks, particularly larger banks, over other providers.

- The Government should lessen barriers to switching home loan providers as part of the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA) reforms.

- The Government should prioritise competition concerns when reforming the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism regime.

Empower consumers

- Banks should invest in making improvements to its switching service.

- Home loan providers should present offers in a readily comparable manner, accounting specifically for the effective value of cash contributions.

- Home loan providers should pro-rate all clawbacks for mortgage adviser commissions and bank cash contributions.

- Mortgage advisers and banks should make changes to promote price competition and choice for home loans.

- Industry and the Government should prioritise reducing barriers to lending for housing on Māori freehold land.

- Industry should make basic bank accounts widely available.

Jenée Tibshraeny is the Herald’s Wellington business editor, based in the parliamentary press gallery. She specialises in Government and Reserve Bank policymaking, economics and banking.