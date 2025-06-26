Advertisement
Former CBL Corporation CFO Carden Mulholland ordered to pay $1.2m for continuous disclosure breaches

Former NZX-listed insurance company CBL Corporation collapsed in 2018.

Former CBL Corporation (CBLC) chief financial officer Carden Mulholland has been ordered to pay more than $1.2 million for continuous disclosure breaches.

Mulholland was ordered by the High Court to pay a pecuniary penalty of $641,250 and costs of $606,216.53.

In February, the High Court found had the required level of knowledge and participation in the conduct to make him personally liable, as an accessory, to three of CBLC’s continuous disclosure contraventions.

