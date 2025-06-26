Former NZX-listed insurance company CBL Corporation collapsed in 2018.

Former CBL Corporation (CBLC) chief financial officer Carden Mulholland has been ordered to pay more than $1.2 million for continuous disclosure breaches.

Mulholland was ordered by the High Court to pay a pecuniary penalty of $641,250 and costs of $606,216.53.

In February, the High Court found Mulholland had the required level of knowledge and participation in the conduct to make him personally liable, as an accessory, to three of CBLC’s continuous disclosure contraventions.

The ruling was the first time New Zealand courts have considered the liability of a CFO acting as an accessory to a company’s contravention under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 (FMCA).

It was another victory for the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) in its long-running battle with directors and staff of the former NZX-listed insurer.