Formerly listed CBL Corporation collapsed in 2018.

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) has scored another victory in its long-running battle with directors and staff of the former NZX-listed insurer CBL Corporation.

The High Court found former CBL group chief financial officer Carden Mulholland breached continuous disclosure provisions of the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 (FMCA).

The FMA has already reached in-court settlements with CBLC, its managing director Peter Harris, and its former independent non-executive directors in the past two years.

The ruling against Mulholland is the first time New Zealand courts have considered the liability of a CFO acting as an accessory to a company’s contravention under the FMCA.

CBLC listed on the NZX’s main board in 2015 before its collapse in 2018.