Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Nicola Willis open to making Reserve Bank ease bank capital rules; also gets advice on de facto bank tax

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
5 mins to read
Finance Minister Nicola Willis underlines the power she has to guide how the Reserve Bank regulates banks. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Nicola Willis underlines the power she has to guide how the Reserve Bank regulates banks. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Nicola Willis is open to making the Reserve Bank (RBNZ) ease its regulation of banks.

She’s prepared to override the regulator if a strong enough case can be made

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business