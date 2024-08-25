That’s while it faced an extra $3m in interest costs on last year.

Despite a 3% increase in milk solids, milk revenue remained flat at $120m due to the lower farmgate milk price.

It’s not clear how the result will sit with the Government, with State Owned Enterprises Minister Paul Goldsmith telling RNZ this year it wasn’t impressed with the company’s performance.

But he said at that stage, there were no plans to sell Pāmu under the coalition agreements.

One shining light for the company was that earnings from carbon credits lifted from $14m in 2023 to $38m in the year to June — due to a combination of a higher volume of credits being allocated and increased gains on sale of credits.

Pāmu chief executive Mark Leslie said despite a stronger on-farm performance this year, like other Kiwi farmers the business had to contend with softening sheep and cattle prices, high interest costs, and the decrease in valuation of farms and buildings, all of which affected profitability.

“As we look towards the future, our commitment to delivering value to New Zealand remains resolute,” he said.

“Ours is not just an opportunity for Pāmu, but for New Zealand Inc. Pāmu has the potential to play a crucial role in doubling the value of New Zealand exports over the next decade.”

– RNZ



