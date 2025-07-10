Advertisement
Listen to The Country online: Dr Jacqueline Rowarth on farming’s next generation

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth spoke to The Country's Hamish McKay today.

Today on The Country radio show, host Hamish McKay catches up with Dr Jacqueline Rowarth to discuss how to encourage the younger generation of farmers coming up through the ranks.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

A leading farming academic discusses her latest column, Crop protection challenges as , as well as the young blood coming up through the primary sector.

