Mark Cuttance:
PGG Wrightson’s Dairy Sales Manager - South Island, with the latest on the market.
Plus, why he thinks the future is bright for the dairy sector.
Chris Russell:
Our Aussie correspondent (and Blues fan) reluctantly talks about State of Origin, before discussing forestation laws under fire, the cattle industry ditching its net-zero 2030 deadline, and why he’s spewing over the Oxford Dictionary’s newest words.
Ian Kirkpatrick:
We catch up with an All Blacks great to talk a bit of footy before the second test against France in Wellington this weekend.
