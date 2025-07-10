Kaweka Hospital general manager Nick Pullan inside one of the new ICU rooms. Photo / NZME
Hawke’s Bay’s new $100 million private hospital has been completed, which will “definitely help the waiting lists” for surgeries in the region.
Kaweka Hospital in Hastings opened its first stage in 2022. Its second, and largest, stage is now finished and ready to open (apart from finishingtouches).
A grand opening for the three-storey main section will be held on Monday.
Patients will be welcomed into that section of the hospital a week later, on July 21.
The entire hospital boasts 31 patient rooms (including four ICU rooms), five theatres, a chemist, consultation and conference rooms, a catheterisation lab, radiology services, and a public cafe - the latter of which is still a few weeks away from opening.