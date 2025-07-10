Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

St Pierre’s opens drive-through sushi at 1910s Hastings petrol-station site

Jack Riddell
By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Hastings councillor Kellie Jessup (from left), St Pierre's directors Costas Katsoulis and Nick Katsoulis, Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst and St Pierre's director Perry Katsoulis cutting the ribbon of the new St Pierre's Sushi and Bento Bowl restaurant in Hastings. Photo / Jack Riddell

Hastings councillor Kellie Jessup (from left), St Pierre's directors Costas Katsoulis and Nick Katsoulis, Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst and St Pierre's director Perry Katsoulis cutting the ribbon of the new St Pierre's Sushi and Bento Bowl restaurant in Hastings. Photo / Jack Riddell

The second drive-through sushi restaurant in New Zealand has officially in Hastings.

But building a sushi restaurant on the site of a former petrol station built in the 1910s had its challenges.

On Wednesday, the new St Pierre’s Sushi and Bento Bowl restaurants opened on the corner of Heretaunga St

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today