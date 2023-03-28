Sara Niethe went missing in 2003. Mark Pakenham admitted killing her but never revealed where he hid her body. Photo / Supplied

Sara Niethe went missing in 2003. Mark Pakenham admitted killing her but never revealed where he hid her body. Photo / Supplied

March 30 marks the 20th anniversary of Waikato mother-of-three Sara Niethe’s disappearance.

Her body has never been found despite her boyfriend Mark Pakenham admitting he killed her.

In the latest episode of Herald podcast A Moment In Crime, senior journalist Anna Leask looks back at the case and the search for Niethe.

Pakenham was charged with her murder in 2011 but before his case went to trial he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter.

He has always refused to tell police where Niethe’s body is, but admitted he injected Niethe with methamphetamine on March 30, 2003, causing her death.

Mark Pakenham was charged with murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Photo / Alan Gibson

Twenty years on from Sara’s death her children - now all adults with their own families - have commissioned a new search and hope that finally, they can find the answers and evidence they have always longed for.

If you can help find Sara or have any information about her death email anna.leask@nzme.co.nz or private investigator Bruce Currie bruce@mrtracer.co.nz

You can also contact the police on non-emergency phone number 105 or the anonymous crime reporting line Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A Moment In Crime is written and hosted by senior journalist Anna Leask - who has been covering crime and justice for NZME since 2005.

A Moment in Crime is a NZ Herald crime podcast, with new episodes out every month.

Some of Leask’s more notable work includes coverage of the murder of British tourist Grace Millane, the killing of Auckland teenager Christie Marceau and countless high profile stories in her specialist areas of family violence, child abuse and crimes against women.

Leask has also reported on most of the major incidents and events in New Zealand during that period including the Christchurch quakes, Pike River mine disaster, March 15 terror attack and the White Island eruption.

“Each month I’ll take you inside some of our most infamous incidents, notorious offenders and behind the scenes of high-profile trials and events to show you what’s really happening in your backyard,” she said.

“Heroes and villains battle for justice to be done, and it seems no matter how horrifying the story, we always want to know more.”

A Moment In Crime is produced by Leask, iHeartRadio podcast producer James Weir and NZ Herald podcast production manager Ethan Sills.

Episodes of a Moment In Crime are usually released monthly on nzherald.co.nz, iHeartRadio and all your usual podcast apps.

This episode contains profanity and refers to violence, drugs and family harm. It is suitable for a mature audience.

