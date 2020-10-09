Website of the Year

New Zealand

A dozen cops swarm on man who allegedly carried firearm through Flaxmere

One person has been apprehended after a firearm incident in Flaxmere on Friday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Christian Fuller

A man who allegedly carried a firearm through Flaxmere on Friday morning has been apprehended by a swarm of police officers.

A police spokeswoman said officers responded to a report of a person seen with what appeared to be a firearm near Portsmouth Rd, Flaxmere, about 11am on Friday.

Roughly a dozen officers conducted enquiries in the area and took one man into custody without incident, the spokeswoman said.

One firearm was recovered from the scene.

A witness at the scene said the firearm appeared to be an air rifle. There were no reports of the firearm being discharged, or any injuries.

