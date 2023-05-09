OPINION:

KiwiRail’s reputation has been seriously damaged by last-minute chaotic disruptions to ferry and train services in Wellington.

An “erosion of trust in Interislander and KiwiRail among the public” was flagged in a briefing to Ministers by KiwiRail chief executive Peter Reidy on March 3.

This was after the Kaitaki ferry narrowly avoided disaster when it lost power in Cook Strait with 864 people on board and started drifting towards Wellington’s south coast.

The rest of the year has been marred by a slew of Cook Strait ferry service cancellations.

So KiwiRail was already having a tough time when last week a faulty piece of critical equipment and scheduling issues led to mass service cancellations and stranded passengers in the capital.

If Reidy thought there was a problem with public trust in KiwiRail on March 3, the situation is surely considered to be even worse now.

There is a common thread between KiwiRail’s beleaguered Interislander ferries and the train tracks it is responsible for, and that is maintenance.

KiwiRail chief executive Peter Reidy has repeatedly apologised to Wellingtonians for the disruption. Photo / Duncan Brown.

The Government has funded two new ferries to replace Interislander’s ageing fleet and Transport Minister Michael Wood has criticised National for years of deferred investment.

But National’s transport spokesman Simeon Brown says he doesn’t believe such a proposal was ever put forward to the former Government.

Regardless of the politics, KiwiRail has not been doing a good enough job of managing the fleet’s reliability problems until these new ferries arrive.

The solution? The ferries will spend more time out of service for planned maintenance that can be signalled well in advance instead of last-minute cancellations.

In his March briefing, Reidy also said the ferry service disruption “has worn thin for customers”.

It seems such disruptions have worn thin for the Government too.

Ministers have gone as far as ordering a rapid review into KiwiRail on the train fiasco and what caused scheduling and maintenance issues with track evaluation safety equipment.

The ferries are one thing, but the trains are a different kettle of fish because they are a commuter service used by thousands of people.

These people are not going on holiday to the South Island, they are trying to get to school, work, and appointments.

Confidence in the trains is being shaken at a time when we are trying to encourage people on to public transport and out of their cars to tackle climate change.

I’m not convinced heads should roll over it, although it might be a different story if the disruption lasted weeks instead of three days or if the review uncovers major systemic problems.

Greater Wellington Regional Council chairman Daran Ponter also doubted restructuring was necessary but said a culture change is in order.

He said dealing with KiwiRail felt more like dealing with an engineering company that focused on freight, rather than an organisation that also has a lot of passengers relying on its track network.

Asked whether people should lose their jobs over it, Wood said that was not the intention at this stage and KiwiRail’s Board maintained the confidence of the Government.

But he did say KiwiRail was on notice.

Maintenance is the common thread between KiwiRail’s beleaguered Interislander ferries and the tracks it is responsible for in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

KiwiRail has already fronted up over the trains, apologised, and its national HR operations manager even called the fault “embarrassing” for the company.

That’s all well and good but the independent review will provide some much-needed answers because KiwiRail’s reputation and public trust in its ability to do its job properly is of national concern.

After all, it maintains New Zealand’s 3700km rail network and a further 800km of rail in associated yards.

More to the point, it also looks after the rail network that suburban passenger services run on in Auckland and Wellington.

KiwiRail’s rail failure couldn’t come at a worse time for Wellington and is the icing on the cake for a transport network suffocating under the weight of a great slowdown.

Bus services have been temporarily cancelled for months now because we don’t have enough drivers.

Motorists are being brought to a standstill because Restore Passenger Rail protesters are blocking major motorways.

Pedestrians keep a wary eye out in case one of the city’s 17,000 faulty street lamps falls on them.

The cumulative effect of all these problems is quite frankly exhausting for anyone trying to get anywhere in the capital city.

Commuters are a bit over politicians and chief executives apologising and saying the situation is unacceptable.

They just want to be able to rely on our transport network.















