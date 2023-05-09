Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

A Capital Letter: From ferries to trains, KiwiRail’s reputation is seriously damaged

Georgina Campbell
By
4 mins to read
PM Chris Hipkins responded to questions about today's major KiwiRail disruptions. Video / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

KiwiRail’s reputation has been seriously damaged by last-minute chaotic disruptions to ferry and train services in Wellington.

An “erosion of trust in Interislander and KiwiRail among the public” was flagged in a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand