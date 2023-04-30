Commuters at Wellington Railway Station. Photo / Bloomberg

Wellington train commuters are facing serious disruption after Kiwirail announced all trains would run on a reduced schedule and a reduced speed limit after an equipment fault.

Starting this morning, all trains are operating at a 70km/h speed limit, and train services will be running at reduced timetables.

Wellington commuter Asher Wilson Goldman told NZME the disruption is massive, and that KiwiRail has “hamstrung the lives of hundreds of thousands of people”.

He gets on the train at its first stop in Waikanae, so was lucky enough to get a seat – but said he knew immediately that others would not have it as easy.

“Even at the first stop there were three times as many people as I would normally see and it just got busier and busier.”

He said by the time the train reached Porirua people were being left behind on the platform, and then after that the doors were barely opening.

“You saw some pretty dejected people just trudging away, tagging off again on Snapper and I guess going home, or trying to get a taxi.”

He said it was evident people were upset about the disruption.

“On the train people were resigned but glad to be there - but, looking at people’s faces outside, there was some pretty angry faces and some pretty depressed ones.”

The disruption is due to a broken track evaluation car – the only one in the country.

Inspections on the Kāpiti, Hutt Valley and Wairarapa lines are overdue, making them non-compliant, so temporary speed restrictions have been imposed until the evaluation car is fixed.

On Saturday, KiwiRail said it was aiming to have the problem fixed within days rather than weeks.

Chief operations officer Siva Sivapakkiam said track assessments would begin this afternoon, and the goal was to have the disruption over by Friday night “at the latest”.

Goldman said it beggared belief that KiwiRail only has one track inspection car in the entire country.

“Some serious questions have to be asked of KiwiRail...what we have at the moment is unacceptable

“It’s absolutely ridiculous that they’ve hamstrung the lives of thousands of people.”

On Friday, Greater Wellington Regional Council chairman Daran Ponter said KiwiRail’s safety equipment failure showed an abysmal lack of accountability and management.

“To be clear, this is a monumental failure by KiwiRail. The poor maintenance of this essential piece of equipment is holding the entire North Island’s rail network hostage.”

Transport Minister Michael Wood has called the KiwiRail executives to Parliament this morning to explain the disruption, and how they plan to fix it.

The Government has invested $8.6 billion since 2017 on improvements to provide a more resilient and reliable transport network.



