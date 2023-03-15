Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

‘Degree of chaos’: Minister says KiwiRail needs to do better on ferry reliability

Georgina Campbell
By
5 mins to read
Georgina Campbell questions Transport Minister Michael Wood about the ageing Interislander fleet. Video / Mark Mitchell

Georgina Campbell questions Transport Minister Michael Wood about the ageing Interislander fleet. Video / Mark Mitchell

Dire Strait is an investigative series on how our inter-island ferries came to be in such a state of disrepair - and how the situation can be fixed.

Transport Minister Michael Wood has warned of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand