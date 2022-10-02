Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Wellington's 'intractable shortage' of bus drivers to increase threefold

Georgina Campbell
By
5 mins to read
It's estimated 300 more drivers will be needed across the Wellington region in the next 10 years. Photo / Mark Mitchell

It's estimated 300 more drivers will be needed across the Wellington region in the next 10 years. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington commuters should brace for ongoing disruptions to bus services, with figures showing the current shortage of 100 drivers could increase threefold in coming years, the Herald can reveal.

The Transport Minister has hinted the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.