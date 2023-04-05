Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Dire strait: Audit reveals nine non-conformity issues at Interislander

Georgina Campbell
By
4 mins to read
The Interislander Cook Strait ferries are reaching the end of their working life, and two new ferries are being built to replace them. Video / Mark Mitchell

Dire Strait is an ongoing investigative series looking at the full saga and inside story of our interisland ferries, how they came to be in such a state of disrepair, and how it will all

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand