Deportee Aaron Paul Pryce enjoys a beer after a condition not to enter licensed premises was deleted in January but was in court this week changed with possession of methamphetamine. Photo / NZME

A 501 deportee who successfully challenged his right to enter licensed premises and have a social drink with family or friends has been caught with the Class A drug methamphetamine.

In January Aaron Paul Pryce, who was deported from Australia in November 2021 after serving an eight-year jail sentence for a home invasion, had a restriction imposed by the Department of Corrections not to enter licensed premises, except supermarkets, deleted after claiming it was unfair.

The 42-year-old, however, has failed to remain out of trouble and on Tuesday appeared before Judge Andrew Nicholls in the Whanganui District Court charged with possession of methamphetamine and disorderly behaviour.

Pryce, who had no previous criminal convictions in New Zealand, pleaded guilty to the charges.

The police summary of facts said officers were called to an altercation at a residential address at about 11.27pm on Friday, September 23.

"When police arrived at the address the front door was open, and the defendant was holding a family member up against the wall inside the property."

Police were able to free the person from Pryce's grip and walked him outside, where he approached a police dog handler and his dog who were sitting on the footpath.

"The defendant walked straight up to the dog handler and his dog and attempted to punch the dog in the face."

Pryce was arrested and put in handcuffs before being taken to the police station to be processed.

While being searched in custody Pryce dropped a gram of methamphetamine, in a small zip lock bag, from his underwear onto the floor.

In January Pryce's lawyer told the court he had been drug-free for 10 years.

When questioned by police Pryce stated, "Yeah I did threaten some people".

Judge Nicholls sentenced Pryce, who was forced to leave the country he had called home for 35 years, to six months of supervision.

In January Pryce, a father of two said it was tough having to leave his fiancee and children but the support of his family in Whanganui had made it easier.

Pryce was not able to be contacted by Open Justice for comment.