MetService Severe weather: September 29th - October 1st.

Auckland is set to see 31 hours of non-stop rain starting this afternoon as the school holidays kick off on a soggy, bleak note.

MetService has this morning extended its heavy rain warnings and watches with many North Island northern and eastern regions set to be drenched by a tropically-fuelled Tasman rainmaker.

Holiday hotspots Northland, Auckland and Coromandel Peninsula are all in line for more than a day's worth of rain, while Bay of Plenty could expect to see even more downpours over the weekend.

A MetService warning says eastern regions can expect between 110-170 mm of rain with the biggest cloudbursts falling in the ranges east of Whakatane.

A low pressure system approaches the North Island later today and tomorrow bringing heavy rain to parts of the upper North Island. Here are the latest Warnings🟠 and Watches🟡 issued this morning. Details at https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 ^SG pic.twitter.com/OK2H4t0OwX — MetService (@MetService) September 29, 2022

It says the heavy rain might cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly with a possibility of flooding and slips and hazardous driving conditions.

And while the alert extends to 1pm Saturday it warns further bursts of heavy rain might affect this area late Saturday and overnight Saturday.

While wet weather is in store for most of the North Island the South Island will enjoy a spell of dry weather in most parts.

However, MetService is warning the school holidays will have a wintry feel for the south with polar air straight off the Antarctic shelf lingering across much of the country this weekend and into next week with another "bitter outbreak" signalled for Wednesday.

Students: yay, school holidays! 🥳



Mother Nature: this looks like a great weekend to make it rain! ☔



North Islanders: might want to think about some indoor plans 🙃 pic.twitter.com/uMonqYk8N0 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) September 29, 2022

"Current models suggest the cold air moving over the country mid next week has Antarctic origins," the forecaster posted on Facebook.

By Thursday temperatures for most main centres are expected to plummet to single digits with Wellington recording a low of 4C and a high of 9C, while Christchurch is expected to get down to near-freezing on 1C overnight and 10C during the day.

The forecaster said the current model trajectory had the air off Antarctica moving quickly across our shores.