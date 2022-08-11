The man has made an initial court appearance and been remanded in custody.

The man has made an initial court appearance and been remanded in custody.

A man with gang links is facing a raft of charges after police seized stolen vehicles, drugs and a firearm in Southland.

Acting Detective Sergeant Alun Griffiths said the man initially came to police attention last Friday after allegedly fleeing police in central Invercargill.

Inquiries led to the arrest yesterday of the 21-year-old, who has links to the Nomad gang.



He has been charged with firearms and ammunition offences, possession of cannabis for supply, theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and failing to stop for police.

The man has made an initial court appearance and been remanded in custody.

Police urged anyone with information on any unlawful behaviour to contact them.