Alleged imposter at Middlemore Hospital stood down, police investigating

Police are investigating someone who worked as a doctor at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital, but who was stood down over concerns authenticity of his alleged qualifications.

Health officials have lodged a complaint with police, who are now investigating.

Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand says the person was employed in February and held a clinical research position.

The agency said it supported the district in referring this matter to Police.

However, it is not answering NZME's questions around what reference checks were done, how many patients the person saw, and if the patients had been informed.

Health Minister Andrew Little says he was advised yesterday and is satisfied with Te Whatu Ora's response.

"I was advised yesterday that a staff member at Middlemore Hospital was stood down last week following concerns raised about his qualifications. I have been advised that an investigation is under way into the actions of this person. I am satisfied at the response of Te Whatu Ora Health NZ to this employment matter," Little said in a statement to RNZ.

Police confirmed a criminal investigation is under way and inquiries are ongoing.

"However as these are still in their very early stages police are unable to comment further at this time," a police spokesperson said.

Middlemore Hospital is one of the busiest in the city, and was at the brunt of Covid-19 and other illnesses facing staff shortages in past months.

The Herald reported in June, a "healthy" 50-year-old women died with a brain bleed after allegedly being told by staff at Middlemore Hospital's Emergency Department there would be an eight-hour wait before she was examined, sparking an urgent review.

Emails leaked to the Herald from a different doctor had showed the South Auckland ED saw more than 420 patients for the second night in a row that week, normally they see 300, shifting the hospital to code red, which the doctor said basically meant "a level of panic".