Mark MacLean was critically injured after an altercation with a group of street racers on Friday evening. Photo / Suppled, Google

Police have arrested and charged a 21-year-old man over the serious assault of a Warkworth father, who was left critically injured after confronting a group of street racers on Friday night.

Mark MacLean was allegedly attacked by the young man on his driveway on the corner of Falls Rd and Hudson Rd in Warkworth, north Auckland about 11.30pm.

He is in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

The 21-year-old accused is expected to appear in the North Shore District Court tomorrow, on charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and injuring with intent to injure.

Police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, but inquiries were ongoing. They asked anyone who was in the area or witnessed the assault to contact them.

Mark MacLean and his wife Dereda Lispey-Maclean.

MacLean’s wife, Dereda Lipsey-Maclean, earlier told the Herald her husband had been in a verbal and physical fight with someone after street racers started doing burnouts outside their home.

All the cars in the area left and she told Mark to go for a walk to cool off after the dispute.

The next thing Dereda heard was one of her children screaming that there had been another fight.

“I went out there to find my teenage boy holding Mark’s head in his arms. They had come back,” she said.

“He could walk afterwards but he couldn’t talk, he was just moaning and holding his head and side ... I honestly feel like I am in a nightmare that I just can’t wake up out of.”

A police spokeswoman earlier said emergency services were called “after a report of a verbal altercation between a man and a group of people in vehicles”.

Dereda said her husband had suffered a fractured jaw and his eye socket was damaged.

Mark’s family will know more about the extent of any brain injuries as doctors begin to ease sedation in about 48 hours.

“He’s not going to be out before Christmas. We’ve got four children, our youngest is six, and they may not get their father back that they knew before.”

She said Mark is an amazing husband and father, a keen surfer, DJ and roofer. He comes from a large family and is one of seven children.

Meanwhile, a Givealittle page was set up by a friend of the family seeking support.

“Mark is in hospital in an induced coma and has suffered some brain injury - it is not known yet how much damage is done and how long the recovery will be but it is likely to be lengthy,” the page stated.

“We are wanting to take some of the financial pressures off the family while they deal with the tough road ahead.”

More than $25,000 has been donated.