21-year-old man arrested after burglary at Rolleston St John ambulance station

St John volunteers have been rocked by vandals trashing community rooms at an ambulance station in Canterbury's Rolleston. Photo / Supplied

A man has been arrested in relation to the burglary of the Rolleston St John ambulance station.

A police spokesperson said a 21-year-old man has been charged with burglary and will appear in court later this month.

It comes after St John volunteers were rocked by vandals trashing community rooms at the station on May 2.

The trail of damage included a smashed television, a pool of urine on the floor and food smeared into the carpet.

St John general manager community engagement south, Craig Stockdale, said it was disappointing that the charity's public space was vandalised.

He said the space was heavily used by the community.

The damage forced a meeting of the charitable organisation's youth division to be postponed.