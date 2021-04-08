Spate of vandalism in Canterbury, slashed tyres and swastikas

The vandalism left on a Lincoln residents' car on Wednesday night. Photo / Supplied

The vandalism left on a Lincoln residents' car on Wednesday night. Photo / Supplied

There appears to have been a spate of vandalism in Canterbury, with a number of cars painted with a Swastika overnight.

A Lincoln resident who asked to remain anonymous said she woke up to a car covered in spray paint, with slashed tyres.

"I'm very angry. It's really inconvenient because I work in town and to have something that you've worked for get damaged is very frustrating.

"I have reported it to the police and hope they get caught."

A second victim of the vandalism made a post on Facebook which attracted 120 likes and more than 50 comments.

Another car that was vandalised in Lincoln overnight. Photo / Supplied

Many of the commenters were posting photos of the same act on their own vehicle also in the Lincoln area.

At least five people reported the same kind of vandalism in the post.

"My partner's work van in west belt also got trashed with tags all over," one said.

But it was not just Lincoln residents who were hit by vandalism overnight.

A car that was reportedly vandalised in the Bishopdale area. Photo / Supplied

A car in the Bishopdale area was reportedly targeted in the same way with 'FTP' painted on their bonnet.

"Our car was vandalised last night - graffiti and slashed tyres - parked on Wooldridge Road by Nunweek Park," a post on Facebook said.

A police spokesperson said they have also received a report of a vehicle on Hereford St being vandalised with spray paint overnight.