1930's Dodge freed from Wolfenden and Russell building in Dunedin

1930s Dodge extracted intact during Wolfenden and Russell demolition. Video / Supplied

It may not have been able to dodge a falling roof, but a vintage car that survived a fire in the Wolfenden and Russell building in Dunedin has seen sunlight again.

The 1930 Dodge, which was trapped in the building when the roof collapsed in last year's fire, was mechanically extracted from the wreckage yesterday morning.

The car was in remarkably good condition considering its adventures, with all its windows intact and no noticeable denting to body panels.

After being extracted it was winched on to the back of a flatbed truck and removed from the site.

The car's owner did not wish to comment.

Clothing retailer Wolfenden and Russell occupied the building for more than a century before closing in 2013.

A 1930 Dodge is salvaged from the wreckage of the former Wolfenden and Russell building yesterday morning. Photo / Supplied

The devastating fire happened on July 4 last year and at the height of the blaze there were six crews working to get it under control.

Demolition on the building alongside two other neighbouring earthquake-prone buildings at 134-154 King Edward St began yesterday and was expected to take three weeks.

In September, Positive Property Ltd director Justin Stott said the demolition would make way for a three-level building, including 300sqm of retail and 3000sqm of office space, as well as 40 car parks.

The aim was to have the new building finished by the end of 2022.

A local photographer has been engaged to document the demolition process, to help preserve the history of the site as it moved on to its next chapter.

Positive Property was also planning to refurbish 160 King Edward St.