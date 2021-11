Fire and Emergency NZ crews have been called to a fire at a substation in Southland. Photo / Bevan Conley

Fire and Emergency NZ crews have been called to a fire at a substation in Southland.

A spokesman said they received a call about smoke coming from the site, near Lorneville, around 11.30am today.

Crews from Invercargill and Wallacetown were sent to the scene, and PowerNet staff were also there.

PowerNet's website advised that nearby areas are experiencing a power outage.

It included Lorneville and Wallacetown, as well as the freezing works.