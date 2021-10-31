House fire in Christchurch's Sydenham 'well-involved' on arrival

Emergency services were called to the fire on Strickland St in Sydenham about 8.20am. Photo / George Heard

Fire crews have battled a "well-involved" house fire in Christchurch this morning.

Emergency services were called to the fire on Strickland St in Sydenham about 8.20am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said three appliances were sent to the scene but that had been scaled back at 9am.

The house fire was well-involved when crews arrived. Photo / George Heard

"The fire was well-involved when crews arrived," he said.

Nobody had been injured and all occupants had been accounted for.

He said crews had managed to extinguish the fire by 10am.