House fire in Christchurch's Sydenham 'well-involved' on arrival

Fire crews have battled a "well-involved" house fire in Christchurch this morning.
Emergency services were called to the fire on Strickland St in Sydenham about 8.20am.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said three appliances were sent to the scene but that had been scaled back at 9am.
"The fire was well-involved when crews arrived," he said.
Nobody had been injured and all occupants had been accounted for.
He said crews had managed to extinguish the fire by 10am.