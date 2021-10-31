Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

House fire in Christchurch's Sydenham 'well-involved' on arrival

Quick Read
Emergency services were called to the fire on Strickland St in Sydenham about 8.20am. Photo / George Heard

Emergency services were called to the fire on Strickland St in Sydenham about 8.20am. Photo / George Heard

Devon Bolger
By:

Digital producer, Christchurch, NZ Herald

Fire crews have battled a "well-involved" house fire in Christchurch this morning.

Emergency services were called to the fire on Strickland St in Sydenham about 8.20am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said three appliances were sent to the scene but that had been scaled back at 9am.

The house fire was well-involved when crews arrived. Photo / George Heard
The house fire was well-involved when crews arrived. Photo / George Heard

"The fire was well-involved when crews arrived," he said.

Nobody had been injured and all occupants had been accounted for.

Read More

He said crews had managed to extinguish the fire by 10am.

Fire crews were called to the fire on Strickland St at about 8.20am. Photo / George Heard
Fire crews were called to the fire on Strickland St at about 8.20am. Photo / George Heard