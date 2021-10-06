Carterton fire being treated as suspicious, police appeal for information

Seven crews were at the scene at the height of the blaze.

Police are asking the public for information about a suspicious fire which broke out in Carterton on Wednesday night.

Its cause is undetermined and police are asking anyone who may have been driving through the main street for information.

"We have a number of CCTV leads to follow but would ask that if anyone has any information to get in touch."

Emergency services and fire crews were called to High St after several reports of a fire at two shops in the town just after midnight.

A number of nearby residents were evacuated.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Mike Wanoa says one building was well alight and other structures were threatened when crews arrived from Carterton, Palmerston North and Wellington.

Luckily no one was injured and everyone was accounted for, Wanoa said.