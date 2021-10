The planed landed safely after reports of smoke in the cockpit. Photo / George Heard

Fire crews were called to an emergency at Christchurch Aiport.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they were called after reports of smoke in the cockpit of a plane at about 8am.

A spokesperson said when crews arrived, the plane landed safely and the smoke had cleared.