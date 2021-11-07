Fire in West Auckland sends smoke billowing across city

At least five fire crews are attending a fire in suburban Ranui in West Auckland. Photo / Supplied

At least five fire crews are attending a fire in suburban Ranui in West Auckland. Photo / Supplied

At least five fire crews are attending a "well-involved" house fire in suburban Ranui in West Auckland.

Thick smoke is pouring up into the sky and is visible from multiple parts of West Auckland.

Fire and Emergency NZ northern shift manager Colin Underdown said a single-storey house was on fire on Luanda Drive.

The fire service was called at 7.08pm to the fire, which was first called in as a garage fire but now appeared to be a house as well.

The building was "well-involved" on arrival, he said. Five fire trucks were called and crews had used two low-pressure and two high-pressure hoses to fight the fire.

They had managed to get into the interior with a crew covering the outside, protecting the house and neighbouring buildings.

Everyone had been accounted for, he said.

A witness at the scene said smoke and flames were billowing from the property.