Fire rips through Christchurch heritage mansion Antonio Hall

Heritage mansion Antonio Hall was the site of another major fire in the early hours of this morning. Photo / George Heard

Fire has ripped through a well-known Christchurch heritage mansion overnight.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to Antonio Hall on Riccarton Rd after 3.30am and found it ablaze.

Antonio Hall is a Category 2 Historic Place and firefighters remain at the site today dampening down hot spots and the last of the flames.

Neighbours in the area were evacuated as 12 fire crews fought the blaze.

Built around 1904 for a successful grocery merchant, the grand site was purchased by the Catholic Church in 1946 as a place to educate young men entering the priesthood.

The church added to the original building - including a chapel and accommodation.

Firefighters working to put the fire out at Antonio Hall. Photo / George Heard

It was later used as a private hostel for students attending nearby Canterbury University and was then sold to a family who gave it its current name.

The site was badly damaged in the 2011 earthquake and has fallen further into disrepair over the past decade despite efforts from the local community to restore it.

Last year almost a third of the mansion was destroyed when a teenager set fire to a mattress inside one of the buildings.

Since then it has been a target for vandals and thieves.

Fire investigators will be at the site later today and will start working to find out the cause of the fire.

Police confirmed that part of Riccarton Rd remains closed off following the "significant" incident.

"There are cordons in place at the intersections of Riccarton Rd and Wharenui Rd, Wharenui Rd and Peverel St, and Riccarton Rd and Ilam Rd. The sections of Riccarton Rd and Wharenui Rd between these intersections are closed," said a spokesperson.

"It is anticipated that they will be closed for some time so members of the public should take an alternate route this morning."

Eastbound traffic into the city can travel from Riccarton Rd into Middleton Rd and onto Blenheim Road. West flowing traffic on Riccarton Rd could take Matipo Rd to Blenheim Rd to continue west as an alternative.