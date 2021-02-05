17 Waikeria inmates accused over prison riot keep name suppression

A group of 17 face charges including intentionally damaging by fire, using weapons to unlawfully enter parts of Waikeria Prison and unlawfully damaging property. Photo / File

Inmates accused over the riot over New Year at Waikeria Prison will keep their identities secret for now.

A group of 17 face charges including intentionally damaging by fire, using weapons to unlawfully enter parts of the prison and unlawfully damaging property.

Many of the co-accused appeared in Hamilton District Court today but were remanded in custody without entering a plea.

The riot consumed the prison's high-security complex from December 29 to January 3.

It was the biggest prison riot in New Zealand for decades.

The destruction of Waikeria's high-security complex required more than 200 inmates to be moved to other prisons.

On January 3, the unruly prisoners surrendered and received food, water and access to medical staff.