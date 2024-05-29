Five dead in horrific crash near Hamilton, why a group of uni students are refusing to pay rent and Robert de Niro fires up against Donald Trump. Video / AP / NZHerald

A 15-year-old has been charged in relation to a spate of aggravated robberies and ram raids on Auckland’s North Shore in the past nine days.

Waitematā East relieving area commander, Inspector Michael Rickards, said police were investigating two aggravated robberies on Rangatira Rd in the suburb of Beach Haven.

“Our team is also investigating three burglaries in Birkenhead, Beach Haven and Takapuna, where a vehicle has been used to force entry,” Rickards said.

“Today, North Shore CIB charged a 15-year-old male in relation to this investigation.”

Police said further arrests and charges cannot be ruled out as investigations continue.

“Police are aware of the impact that this careless criminal activity has on the victims and the community. We remain committed to holding offenders to account and ensuring our community can feel safe,” Rickards said.

The ram raid in Takapuna occurred at deli and convenience store The Hamper on Taharoto Rd.

It was the store’s second ram raid in recent weeks, with over $20,000 worth of cigarettes, vapes and money taken.

Speaking to NZME and holding back tears, the emotional owner said: “I’m still in shock. I just don’t feel well.

“We’ve been in operation for 14 years, and this is the second ram raid we’ve experienced in the past few weeks.

“Last time, they stole our cigarettes, vapes, and some money. This time, they took nothing as we don’t keep cigarettes in the cabinets overnight. We know they broke in searching for the cigarettes but didn’t find any, so they left - they took nothing at all.”

Anyone who witnessed the incidents or anyone with information which may assist the investigation is asked to contact police using the 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 240523/2661.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.