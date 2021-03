Fourteen-year-old Teataahua Motu-Tihi hasn't been seen since Monday night. Photo / NZ Police

Hamilton police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager.

Teataahua Motu-Tihi, 14, was last seen at her home on Monday night.

Police and Teataahua's family now have concerns for her safety.

She was known to spend time in the Nawton and Fairfield areas.

Anyone who had seen her or have information on her whereabouts is urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 210308/8816.