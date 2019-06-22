COMMENT:

In Tauranga last week there was a "It's okay to be White" leaflet drop. Complaints also came to light against netball teams from Māori schools for speaking te reo on court.

Te Wharekura o Mauao and Te Kura o Matapihi report that for some time now their coaches have been fielding requests to tell their players not to speak te reo.

Harbourside Netball dismissed two formal complaints last year; another has been lodged this year.

Last week, Netball New Zealand released a statement supporting the player's "inherent right to speak te reo Māori".

