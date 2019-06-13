"Te Wharekura o Mauao, keep doing yo thing!"

That's the message from Waiariki MP Tamati Coffey as he hit back at critics of a Tauranga high school netball team who used te reo on the court.

The Bay of Plenty Times understands that the team was criticised for using te reo while playing netball games.

The Labour MP said it was shocking to hear that students of Te Wharekura o Mauao have been "shunned" for using te reo in 2019.

"Te reo Māori is a beautiful language and using it honours our whakapapa and connects us to our culture. Everyone should take up the challenge and learn.

"The criticism levelled at the rangatahi of Te Wharekura o Mauao is on the wrong side of history."

He said the Government was committed to the revitalisation of te reo Māori, illustrated by the move to make the national language an integral part of all student's education by 2025.

Heywood Kuka, the principal of Te Wharekura o Mauao, has been contacted for comment.