Sixteen-year-old Whanganui rider James Rountree won the 14-16 years 250cc class at the Summer Cross event in whakatane at the weekend.

In one of the major motocross events of the year, Rountree riding a Yamaha YZF250 went 1st-1st-2nd in his 3 races and with a full field of 40 riders in his class the competition was strong.

Rountree also rode his Yamaha YZ125 in the 15-16 years class on the same day finishing 5th. He also backed up the next day racing in the senior under-21 class finishing 7th, a big crash in the third race costing him a top 3 placing.

Rountree is supported by Harvey Round Motors, Isuzu, Yamaha NZ, bike Torque Taumarunui, Alpine Star, BNT and Protecta Insurance.

The next big event on the celander is the NZ Grand Prix held in Woodville at the end of January.