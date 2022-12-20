Work smarter not harder: Four rules for regifting this Christmas

Here are the four rules of regifting this Christmas. Photo / Getty Images

Christmas is about three things. Spending time with your family, eating delicious food to the point where you can’t get up off the couch and everyone’s favourite - gifts.

While the kids are patiently waiting on Santa to arrive, adults everywhere are running around like headless chickens buying gifts for everyone from their parents to their friends and even their barista - the ultimate OG.

Is it excessive? Absolutely. Do we all secretly wish it could come to an end? Maybe. But does the act of giving feel so good that you continue to do it year after year? Yes.

It can be hard to find time to pop into the shop to get your Christmas gifts so it’s understandable if you are tempted to scrounge through your cupboards to figure out what you can re-gift.

Some call it laziness, others call it working smarter, not harder. Wherever you fall on the scale, here are four rules you need to know about regifting:

Who can you regift to?

Apart from never regifting engraved items, the rule of never regifting within your circle is perhaps the most important.

There is nothing worse than gifting your friend a candle only for your other friend to point out how they got you the same one for your birthday.

Avoid the awkward stumbling by strategically regifting. For example, something you got at work secret Santa can easily go into the family secret Santa. But don’t regift your sister something your brother got you.

If you are regifting, make sure to change the wrapping as well or they may be as skeptical as this guy.

Only regift if it’s in perfect condition

No one wants a Glasshouse candle when it’s already been lit and doesn’t come in a box.

While it’s easy to cut corners - and avoid another stop at the mall - it’s best not to gift something that has already been used or has suffered the consequences of being in the back of a cupboard for the past year.

And while we are on the topic of conditions, it’s best to unwrap and re-wrap the gift you are giving away to someone else. It gives it a special touch and might make you feel a little better about re-gifting.

What can you regift?

Candles

Candles are always a go-to option for gifting and if you were given one that is too smelly for you, or you just so happened to buy the same one days before you were gifted one, they are a great regifting option.

Alcohol

This one is a pretty easy item to regift unless of course, it’s to minors or anyone who you know doesn’t drink alcohol. Otherwise make sure it’s still okay to consume, place it in a festive bag or whack a bow on it and you’re good to go.



Food gift baskets

If you’re looking to put minimal effort into gift-giving this season, nothing is easier than a gift basket. They usually contain something for everyone and steer clear of foods that contain frequent allergens. However if you received it last year, six months ago or even three months, it’s best to check the use-by dates before handing it off to someone else.

Generic beauty products

We aren’t talking about foundations, mascaras and lip glosses but rather body moisturisers, soaps, sunscreens, lip care. Anything that is used across the board. However, if the person you are gifting suffers from a skin condition or has sensitive skin it’s best to steer clear of this type of gift.

Books

Did you get given a cooking book even though you hate cooking? A biography you just aren’t interested in or a self-help book you have no need for? As long as these books are unused and will appeal to the person you’re gifting them to, they are fantastic to re-gift.

Will the person actually like it?

Don’t have a look in your regift cupboard and pick the first thing that catches your eye. Think of regifting like walking on a tightrope, if you’re skilled at it chances are there will be no issues but one wrong move and it all comes crashing down.



Don’t make the mistake of giving your uncle who has been sober for five years a bottle of Moet or your 10-year-old niece a candle - chances are neither of them will like their gift and may think you have done the bare minimum.

You have, but they don’t need to know that.

Alternatively, commit to a well-thought-out gift that they won’t necessarily like but will definitely find the humour in. Case and point, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s gift to Mike Hosking.