2022 Christmas gift guide.

The only thing worse than Santa coming down the chimney with a bag of coal is realising you’re mere weeks away from Christmas and still haven’t done your shopping.

But before you stressfully scull the eggnog, stop.

Here at the Herald, we have popped on our elf hats and jingle bells to pull together a gift guide, and it’s not just any old gift guide. It’s the Premium Ultimate Christmas Gift Guide.

With a lack of Covid restrictions – and a lot of silly season spirit – you can forget about buying an extra box of Scorched Almonds “just in case” because we’ve gone big so you can go home (with the best presents for your friends and family).

We searched far and wide, north to south and even made a quick pit stop at Santa’s workshop, to create a gift guide that will help you relax, knowing even the most impossible person to buy for will be satisfied with their neatly wrapped gift under the tree.

And that’s before we even get to the best-ever Christmas present ideas for your babies, toddlers, kids, teens and adults.

So click the link below to check out all of our Herald Premium Gift Guides and let the festivities commence!