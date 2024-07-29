By January 2007, Kate sensed from William’s behaviour that something was off, according to the royal writer.

“[William] told her they both needed ‘a bit of space’ to ‘find our own way’, and he was unable to promise her marriage,” Jobson writes.

“In an emotionally charged 30-minute conversation, they both acknowledged they were on ‘different pages’. It was a devastating blow to Catherine, who felt doubly let down at being dumped over the phone. William, of course, simply got drunk at Mahiki and started yelling about being ‘free’.”

He continued, “He slipped into a drunken version of the robot dance ... he then told his friends that they should all ‘drink the menu’ which they more or less ended up doing.”

William also reportedly tried moving on with socialite Isabella Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe, who turned him down because she wasn’t keen on royal life.

The couple announced their engagement in 2010. Photo / Getty Images

Jobson writes that William reportedly kept visiting her but was “rebuffed”, adding, “few could have predicted that he’d return to Catherine - or that she’d ever agree to take him back”.

Kate’s reaction couldn’t have been more different - she travelled to Ireland for a holiday with her mother Carole Middleton and a break from the prying press.

When she came back, she re-entered public life and was photographed countless times, including leaving nightclubs with her sister Pippa. At a costume party, she wore a nurse’s outfit that caught William’s attention and it wasn’t long before they were on the dance floor together kissing.

At first they kept their reconciliation secret, though William did promise her marriage and a future with him.

He proposed in Kenya in 2010 and the rest is history. The pair now have three children together and became the Prince and Princess of Wales on Queen Elizabeth II’s death and the accession to the throne of William’s father King Charles.

This year may have been the most difficult of their lives together so far, as Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis in March.

In May, an insider claimed the couple were “going through hell” as they adjusted to the diagnosis, while William has shared little about how they are coping apart from that they are “doing well” in the circumstances.











