Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

What to do in Auckland this weekend: Art exhibits, family history expo, arcade opening and more

By Zanna Gillespie
NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

Fresh talent is emerging at the Basement Theatre next week, where Nikeidrian Lologa-Peters’ Tafatolu opens.

Fresh talent is emerging at the Basement Theatre next week, where Nikeidrian Lologa-Peters’ Tafatolu opens.

Looking for things to do in Auckland this weekend? Our list is plentiful. If art gets your juices flowing, there’s a bounty of new exhibitions: Frankly Small in Pukekohe, Between the Lines in Remuera and the Auckland Plein Air Group at Alberton. If you’re interested in looking to the past

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save