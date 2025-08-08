Where: New Zealand Steel Gallery, Franklin Arts Centre, 12 Massey Ave, Pukekohe.

Price: Entry by koha.

2) Where did I come from?

Uncover some family secrets at the Auckland Family History Expo this weekend.

Anyone with a keen interest in their roots, their ancestors and potentially uncovering some family secrets should be at the Auckland Family History Expo this weekend. Researching your lineage isn’t as simple as it might at first seem, but experts from the New Zealand Society of Genealogists are on-site at the expo for research assistance, ask-an-expert sessions and computer tutorials. There are international and local speakers and a range of exhibitors. Organisers recommend bringing your own laptop to be able to fully participate in workshops, and perhaps your own lunch too, in case you find yourself down a family history rabbit hole with no refreshments – coffee and snacks available for purchase on-site.

When: Today 8.30am – 5pm and tomorrow 8.30am – 6pm.

Where: Fickling Convention Centre, 546 Mt Albert Rd, Three Kings.

Price: Entry $5 on the door.

3) Don’t miss Diva

The Diva exhibition is a must-see for anyone interested in fashion, women in history, Hollywood icons and/or entertainment. Photo / David Corio

Auckland Museum’s Diva exhibition, which has crossed the globe from the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, is a must-see for anyone interested in fashion, women in history, Hollywood icons and/or entertainment. Featuring iconic garments and ephemera that relate to divas of the past and present, visitors wear headphones and as they move through the exhibition audio plays automatically. Turn your head to look at a different display and the audio changes accordingly. It’s a wonderfully curated collection of pieces from divas like Maria Callas, Judy Garland, Nina Simone, Billie Eilish, Rihanna and more.

When: On now until October 19.

Where: Auckland Museum, Auckland Domain, Parnell.

Price: Tickets start at $15 (free for under 5s) from aucklandmuseum.com.

4) Laughing with himself

In Autistic Flair, James Keating finds the funny in his late autism diagnosis.

If you’re in need of a Saturday chuckle, grab one of the last remaining tickets to see James Keating, who’s performing his comedy show, Autistic Flair, tonight at The Classic Studio. Keating is a regular at the New Zealand International Comedy Festival. A Billy T nominee way back in 2009, he’s known for his puns, one-liners and deadpan delivery, which he only recently discovered might partly be the result of Autism Spectrum Disorder. In Autistic Flair, Keating finds the funny in his late autism diagnosis. The one-hour set will no doubt be clever, playful and at times a little awkward.

When: Tonight, 8pm.

Where: The Classic Studio, Level 1, 321 Queen St, Auckland Central.

Price: Tickets $20 + booking fees from eventfinda.co.nz.

5) Life drawing in Remuera

Between the Lines is a collection of figurative artworks by Dominique Marriott.

Turua Gallery in St Heliers is collaborating with romance bookshop Enamoured Books in Remuera to present Between the Lines, a collection of figurative artworks by Dominique Marriott. It opened last night and is on display at the bookshop for 10 days. Marriott primarily works with live nude models, creating at pace using sumi ink, and is influenced by Japanese calligraphic traditions. If the works inspire you, Marriott will be conducting a life drawing workshop on Thursday night at Enamoured Books, which is open to all levels and must be booked in advance.

When: On now until August 18.

Where: Enamoured Books, 346 Remuera Rd, Remuera, Auckland.

Life Drawing workshop

When: August 14, 6.30pm - 8.30pm.

Price: Tickets $115/pp including materials from enamouredbooks.co.nz.

6) Art at Alberton

The historic house is opening an art exhibition by the Auckland Plein Air Group.

A visit to Alberton can feel like a welcome departure from the modern world – a place to get lost in the past. This weekend, the historic house is opening an art exhibition by the Auckland Plein Air Group. Plein air painting refers to painting outside, a practice made popular in the mid-19th century and experiencing a revival in recent years. The exhibition, Alberton – Impressions of an Art Group in Residence, features works depicting exterior and interior scenes of Alberton by members of the group who were hosted on-site earlier in the year. On display in the ballroom, the artworks capture Alberton from many different perspectives, which will no doubt enhance visitors’ experiences of the historic house. Anyone who wants to give plein air painting a try is invited to join the Auckland Plein Air Group on-site at Alberton on August 31, 11am – 1pm (BYO art supplies), $5 koha.

When: Tomorrow until August 31.

Where: Alberton, 100 Mt Albert Rd, Mt Albert.

Price: Entry to the exhibition is free (koha appreciated). Usual entry fees to the rest of the house apply.

7) Timezone is back in the city, baby!

Today is the grand opening of Timezone’s Queen St location.

It’s been a while since the central city has had a decent gaming arcade – Yifans is but a distant memory now. After closing its doors six years ago, today is the grand opening of Timezone’s Queen St location. The new 1200sq m space houses a dedicated claw machine area, music and dance games, racing games, basketball games and more, along with a short-lane bowling alley and Timezone’s first karaoke suite for crooners. At today’s grand opening, the first 500 visitors using the Timezone App will get a free plushie and throughout the day there will be giveaways, face painting, character entertainers and more. A lot of work is going into bringing people and positivity back into the city centre, and hopefully, this new entertainment centre will contribute to that.

When: Opens today, ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9am.

Where: Timezone, 280 Queen St, Auckland Central.

8) Plan ahead: Pasifika mythology on stage

Fresh talent is emerging at the Basement Theatre next week where Nikeidrian Lologa-Peters’ directorial debut, Tafatolu, opens. The devised physical theatre show explores Pasifika mythology when two stuck-in-their-ways best friends – Tautai and Maau – are tested by the gods. The piece is inspired by the Samoan theatre tradition of fale aitu, a pre-colonial form of satirical comedy with a spiritual component. Combining music and singing, visual storytelling and physical performance, Tafatolu opens Tuesday for five nights and showcases a new generation of Pasifika theatremakers.

When: August 12-16, 8pm.

Where: The Basement Theatre, Lower Greys Ave, Auckland Central.

Price: Tickets $17-$30 + booking fees from basementtheatre.co.nz.

9) Plan ahead: WOW is on its way

The pinnacle of Aotearoa’s arts and culture calendar, WOW opens next month. Photo / Andi Crown Photography

This is your official warning that time is running out to book your World of Wearable Art travel. The pinnacle of Aotearoa’s arts and culture calendar, WOW opens next month at Wellington’s TSB Arena, with Rise as this year’s theme. Las Vegas-based creative director Brian Burke has kicked things up another notch this year – which seems unimaginable given the awesome spectacle of previous shows – setting the show in an illuminated cityscape. The staging has changed to allow more walkways through the venue, so views of these incredible feats of creativity and craftsmanship will be better than ever. Have we sold you on it yet? If you have the means, WOW really is this country’s must-see arts event of the year.

When: September 18 – October 5.

Where: TSB Arena, Wellington.

Price: Tickets start at $30 from worldofwearableart.com.

COMING UP

Email canvasguide@nzherald.co.nz with brief details of your upcoming event, including dates/times, location and website.