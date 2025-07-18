Advertisement
Auckland’s Silo Park light exhibition mirrors Māori string game

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Janine Williams' artwork Whai will be suspended across the Gantry at Silo Park until October.

A unique light sculpture inspired by a traditional Māori string game is now showing at Auckland’s Silo Park.

The 3D light artwork, Whai, created by contemporary artist Janine Williams (Ngāti Paoa, Ngāti Whātua ki Kaipara, Ngāti Mahuta), will be suspended across the Gantry at Silo Park until October 5.

