Photojournalism’s power on display at Auckland’s World Press Photo Exhibition

By Mike Scott
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Members of the United States Secret Service help Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump off the stage moments after a bullet from a would-be assassin's gun hit one of his ears during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024. Photo / The Washington Post

Donald Trump may dismiss much of the media as “fake news”, but it was the power of images that arguably secured his second presidential term.

When the Republican nominee rose with a bloodied face after the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, photos like Jabin Botsford’s for the Washington Post likely

