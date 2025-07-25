Members of the United States Secret Service help Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump off the stage moments after a bullet from a would-be assassin's gun hit one of his ears during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024. Photo / The Washington Post
Donald Trump may dismiss much of the media as “fake news”, but it was the power of images that arguably secured his second presidential term.
When the Republican nominee rose with a bloodied face after the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, photos like Jabin Botsford’s for the Washington Post likelyhelped propel him back to the White House.
Such images are reminders of the abiding power of photojournalism in a world saturated with visual content and the photograph is one of those on show in the World Press Photo Exhibition opening in Auckland this weekend.
According to World Press Photo travelling curator Martha Echevarria, the array of images tells diverse stories ranging from conflict to migration, climate change and the political state of the world – and also the often dangerous efforts photographers undertake to achieve them.
“We see more value in it as technology develops and AI starts taking a bigger role in generating images. There is an increasing value in something that can document events as they take place.
“There is an increased value in storytelling and people doing in-depth investigation and research because that is just something that AI cannot do, right?” Echevarria says.
In recent times World Press Photo, based in Amsterdam, has sought to foster diversity in its annual global competition by including regional winners.
This year Nelson photographer Tatsiana Chypsanava won the Long Term Project category for the Asia-Pacific Oceania region of the 2025 World Press Photo Award for her 10-year project “Te Urewera — The Living Ancestor of Tūhoe People”.
Images from this uniquely New Zealand story are included in the exhibition.