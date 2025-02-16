What is the cheapest coffee in New Zealand?

The average price of a coffee had risen from $3.65 a decade ago to $4.84 at the end of 2024, according to Stats NZ. But Kiwis with a discerning taste for quality coffee - or the need for non-dairy options - are reporting paying $6 and up for a quality flat white. By quality we mean a double shot of good beans and a barista who doesn’t burn the milk and regularly gets that nice fern or tulip pattern on top.
Then, how the heck are Raglan Roast and Coffix still selling quality flat whites for $3.33 (Raglan Roast) and $4 (Coffix)? That’s a big price difference from the norm. Interestingly, their strategies are similar, focusing on quality, a simple menu, scale from numerous locations and rewarding loyalty.
Coffix opened its first location on Karangahape Rd - K Road - in central Auckland in 2014. It now has 12 coffee bars throughout the North Island, including Wellington and Tauranga. While Coffix isn’t a roaster, it sells coffee beans to customers through its website and stores. A new location at the University of Auckland will likely open within weeks.
The origins of Raglan Roast goes back to the early 2000s, not surprisingly in Raglan when a bunch of surfers started roasting their own coffee with a blow torch. The business has grown to 12 locations including Wellington, Nelson and Hamilton. Along with its stores, the company still roasts beans - although they have moved on from the blow torch method.
What are their prices?
Without trying to sound too much like an infomercial for these two coffee companies, Raglan Roast goes as low as $3.33 for a flat white, a price offered only to those who buy into its prepaid loyalty programme. Otherwise, a single flat white costs $3.50. Non-dairy milk will cost you an extra 60 cents and there is no decaf.
Over at Coffix, the best price for a flat white is $4, a special price you get from its loyalty programme when you pre-pay for 10 coffees at a time. The beans are also organic, fair trade arabica beans from Papua New Guinea, basically the best you can get.
The programme creates good business cash flow and some very loyal customers. Baristas can build rapport with regular customers which in turn contributes to the location’s atmosphere.
On a Monday morning at Coffix’s original K Road location, each customer lingers for at least a few minutes to chat with the baristas. The location is tiny - enough room for a coffee machine, sink and two baristas - and only takeaway coffees are available.
Pyzhanov added smoothies to the menu, but overall the menu is slim, with cakes and scones the only food options.
A simple menu is core to Raglan Roast’s business model as is vertical integration with the roastery.
“We can reach that level of affordability with that simplicity but also with scale,” said Bruce, from Raglan Roast.
The lack of complicated food on the menu at the majority of Raglan Roast locations means no kitchen, no big plates to wash and no mess to clean up. It’s just caffeinated efficiency.