Northland’s subtropical climate, remarkable forests and top-tier beaches put it at the pinnacle of many people’s summer hit list.

Third Wheel Coffee Co is tucked down a little lane in Paihia, owned and operated by a husband-wife-sister trio; their focus is exceptional coffee paired with delicious handmade cabinet food.

Flight bring the beans, and on the summer menu, there’s iced strawberry matcha with homemade strawberry syrup, Japanese matcha, ice and your choice of milk.

Third Wheel Coffee Co. is open from Mondays to Fridays, 8am to 2pm. Coffee window seats are open from Saturdays to Sundays, 8am to 12pm.

You’ll no doubt find yourself in Kerikeri at some point between trips; thankfully, there’s a cute little cafe there to take care of your needs: Pipsqueak.

Start a matcha addiction (plenty more matcha to come!) with an iced strawberry matcha with local strawberries.

Gather your peers and have a hearty chat and exquisite coffee at Pipsqueak. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Tauranga

Tauranga and Mount Maunganui are blessed with long summers and picturesque beaches, offering a wealth of natural beauty and vibrant hospitality, including numerous options for your morning coffee.

Folk Coffee Roasters, located in downtown Tauranga, is a haven for coffee enthusiasts seeking unique and flavourful brews sourced from around the globe.

This community-driven establishment takes pride in its dedication, with each cup telling a story of passion.

A few streets away is Mt Zion Coffee Co. They source their beans from Grey Roasting Co, a Hamilton-based company, and they highlight guest roasters to keep things fresh.

There’s a variety of single-origin coffees for both espresso and filter brewing, as well as classic cold brew and a yuzu lime soda and espresso combo.

Taste brews from all around the globe at the comfort of Folk Coffee Roasters' cosy space.

Across the bridge lies one of the country’s most famous beaches, with the sparkling waters of Mount Maunganui stretching as far as the eye can see.

Little Guy has always had one MO: do the simple thing well. They bake bagels on-site fresh every day and brew coffee with pride and care, including the LG affogato in collaboration with a local ice creamery Sea People.

Little Guy has simple brews and fresh-baked bagels made with care and pride.

New Plymouth

The city of New Plymouth has rightly become a burgeoning metropolis of excellence; artisan producers, generous hospitality, and world-class art and culture melt together here in harmonious splendour, all sustained by a strong coffee culture.

From humble beginnings, Ozone Coffee has become both a nationally and internationally recognised brand. They have a much-loved Auckland eatery, a recently opened Christchurch location, outposts in London and their home base in New Plymouth’s West Precinct.

Here, they offer everything for the coffee bean enthusiast at their Beanstore, from beans to brewing equipment and a simple but delightful toast menu to go with their cold brew.

Ozone Coffee is perfect for coffee enthusiasts - from sourcing quality beans to offering trusted brewing equipment, paired with delightful cold brews.

Proof and Stock has earned itself a loyal following not only forsaking a delicious brew but also for its origins; the coffee is roasted in a suburban New Plymouth garage.

The roastery has fast become a favourite neighbourhood hangout and makes for a notable spot on tour.

Gisborne

One of the country’s smallest cities, ‘Gizzy’ is famed for being the first place in the world to see the sunrise. Enjoy long, laid-back days in a city well known for its food, boutique wineries and chilled surf culture (thanks to an endless rugged coastline).

Pre your fill of fresh salty air; Mr Clifton’s will set you right. Opened in 2020 by Steve King, Jo Pepuere, and Scott Bowering, the crew behind local coffee roaster Far East Coffee Co, it’s not surprising the coffee rules here; they serve just coffee – and serve it spectacularly.

Lounge at Mr Clifton's for your daily dose of sunshine and caffeine.

Flagship Eatery is a contemporary cafe that could easily steal the show in any big city across the globe, but it’s quite happy to be stealing the hearts of locals right here in Gisborne.

Behind a chirpy red-orange door on Childers Road, this is one of the town’s favourite places to wake up over coffee and breakfast or linger for leisurely lunches.

Local favorite, Flagship Eatery, turns your ordinary coffee dates into an exceptional time.

Havelock North

Pretty as a picture and full of charm, Havelock North is a small village in Hawke’s Bay, yet it packs a big punch of vibrancy, things to do and stunning scenery.

Situated at the base of Te Mata Peak, with rolling countryside to one side of the village centre and the ocean not too far away in the other direction.

Hawthorne opened its doors in 1999, so these guys know a thing or two when it comes to roasting and brewing coffee.

If you’re short on time, Hawthorne has the perfect solution with their specialised takeaway window on the side of the main cafe. Summer highlights include iced lattes, cold brew with orange and rosemary or Fever Tree tonic and iced coffee or chocolate served with Rush Munro ice cream and whipped cream.

Hidden down a laneway off Joll Rd in Havelock North, you will come across caffeine superstars Workroom. Operated by roasters Firsthand Coffee, you cannot go wrong with your coffee choice at Workroom, and there’s always the latest and greatest blend or single origin being brewed.

Workroom offers a perfect spot for clean, minimalist vibes and a cup of fresh brew in hand.

Kāpiti Coast

Just a quick drive north from the capital, Kāpiti Coast is a world away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

The district stretches from Paekākāriki in the south to Ōtaki in the north and covers a 40km stretch of the unique coastline. Famous as a nature playground, this is the perfect getaway destination for unwinding and locally roasted coffee.

Dark Horse Coffee Co has provided the people of Kāpiti Coast and beyond with delicious artisan coffee since 2016. The ethos behind this roastery is to Leave Less Hoofprints.

Options include a 24-hour cold brew using their fair-trade organic Bronco blend. It sits beautifully as a black coffee or with a dash of milk of your choice. And if you want to level up your cold brew experience … try it on nitro!

Pro tip: time your trip so that the neighbouring cute caravan of Montfoort Dutch delicacies is open, which goes oh-so-well with a lovely cup of Dark Horse coffee.

Warm tones and cosy vibes call for a visit to Dark Horse Coffee Co, and their fair-trade organic Bronco blend is a must-try.

Nestled between the ocean and the hills, Paekākāriki is the southernmost township of the Kāpiti Coast. The offerings of this quaint village are dotted along its main street, aptly named Beach Rd, and include a couple of legendary cafes.

Olde Beach Bakery pumps out delicious baked goods and espresso using under-the-radar stars Rich Coffee Roasters from Wellington. Neighbouring spot Beach Road Deli is a bright and beachy cafe offering great coffee, with beans from Lower Hutt roaster Good Fortune Coffee roaster and quality kai.

Take a breather and hang out at Beach Road Deli.

Golden Bay | Nelson

If you’re making the trip over the hill to Golden Bay, then lucky you. The bay is bordered by the Abel Tasman and Kahurangi National Parks. In between is a nature-lovers paradise, with plenty of scenic walks and tranquil beaches - a place where you can sit back, relax, and do things in your own time.

When it comes to coffee, the two best spots are in close quarters and provide the backbone of cafe culture in Tākaka.

Fuel up with an East Timor Leste coffee from the Wholemeal Cafe, housed in the colourful premises of the former Tākaka Theatre. The team here have a connection with a small group of farmers in East Timor, so you know you’re in for a unique, quality brew.

A hop, skip and jump away is the iconic the Dangerous Kitchen. Notable for using 99% locally grown produce for their cabinet and stand-out pizzas, they also pour using Supreme beans, so you can trust your iced latte through to a short black.

Pair beautiful beach views with locally grown produce, stand-out pizzas, and supreme beans from the Dangerous Kitchen for a perfect day.

For those in and around Nelson, Sublime Coffee Roasters operates from three locations. Their Haven Rd location is the original espresso bar brewing flat whites, long blacks, cold brews and everything in between since 2005.

The Roastery and Brew Bar on New Street will supply speciality coffee drinks all summer, and their soft serve machine is on! They’ve got an iced filter (you can keep it simple or jazz it up with cream and maple syrup) or a cold brew float featuring their Sublime Custom Deluxe Blend coffee soft serve.

Kaikōura

Home to abundant marine life and hard-to-beat mountain-to-sea landscapes, Kaikōura is a true natural wonderland; it’s no wonder Kaikōura is a favourite summer holiday destination for both New Zealanders and visitors alike. We’re here to help you find the best brews in town.

Ask around Kaikōura where people go for their coffee, and the answer, more often than not directs you towards Beach House Café. Housed in a repurposed black and white Kaikōura cottage circa the 1920s, this is the place for consistent cuppas with Supreme beans.

On a scorcher of a day, you’ll lean towards the iced selection; options run from an iced latte through to an iced strawberry or blueberry matcha. There’s even an iced espresso martini if you’re leaning that way.

Lounge in Beach House Cafe and try an iced espresso martini.

Down the road, you’ll find cafe fare with a twist at Sime’s Kitchen. The menu is bound to surprise and delight with modern twists and seasonal produce, a small cabinet and espresso on point using Peoples Coffee beans.

Sime's Kitchen doesn't only offer espresso brews, but a menu of hearty meals as well.

Famous for its toasted sandwiches and funky interiors, Slam Club is a local hangout and must-pop-in when in town.

During the day, Slam Club is a great spot to try locally roasted beans by Star Roast, and whilst you’re already there, you may as well try one of their sandwiches as they are quite something: filled with your choice of game, venison, duck or pork, grilled to perfection and served with roasted potatoes.

Slam Club is a foodie favourite, known for good coffee, midday beer, amazing toasts and funky aesthetic.

Wānaka

Ah, Wānaka. Best known as a drawcard for outdoor enthusiasts, home to a multitude of tracks for feet shod in boots or pushing pedals, and a gateway to Mount Aspiring National Park.

This holiday hotspot has upped its cafe game in recent years, most notably with local favourite Scroggin Coffee and Eatery. The menu and house-made pastries are outstanding, and coffee is supplied by Wolf, a local roaster based just over the hill in Arrowtown. There are filter and cold brew options, alluring iced concoctions and ever-true espresso.

Gather, feast, and lounge at Scroggin Coffee and Eatery.

Well known for its acai bowls, smoothies, divine soups and niche coffee menu, Dripping Bowl has nutrition and sustainability at its heart.

The food van is neighbours with Freshlink Grocer on Anderson Rd, and as expected, their alternate milk game is strong with oat and homemade, organic coconut milk.

Dripping Bowl connects you with nature via an outdoor setting and deliciously nutritious food and beverage selection.

Proof that good things come in small packages, the Coffee Shack serves up some of the best coffee in town from its pocket-sized interior. You don’t need to take our word for it, as they’ve taken multiple barista awards over the years.

Queenstown

Unmistakably a haven for outdoor lovers and unhinged adrenaline junkies, Queenstown is now just as much a place for foodies, craft beer fans and coffee aficionados.

If you’re lucky enough to be there this summer and in cafe need, wander to the Boat Shed Cafe in Frankton for front-row seats by the lake, possibly the best French toast in town and a great coffee supplied by Wolf Coffee Roasters.

Back in Queenstown, you’ll find plenty of inviting cafes, but for local goodness, we recommend venturing to Yonder, odd saint or Bespoke Kitchen; they’ll see you right.

Enjoy a cup of coffee and the best French toast in Queenstown at the Boat Shed Cafe.

Sitting amongst a row of historic buildings, Wolf Coffee Roasters is a speciality, small-batch coffee haven in Arrowtown.

Coffee is – and forever will be – the hero, with a friendly team of clued-up baristas perfectly preparing every coffee order in the book, including a stellar summer line-up of single-origin nitro cold brews, some co-fermented with seasonal fruits such as strawberry and pomegranate, cascara fizz with cold oat foam infused with lemon and elderflower and single origin espresso with tonic. To combat any caffeine shakes, the cabinet brims with freshly made bomboloni donuts, ready to be hoovered.

Don't miss Wolf Coffee Roaster's specialty coffees.

