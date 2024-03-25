A recent study examined the Google search volume for 21 coffee types across the globe - and the results may surprise you.

A newly released world map has shed light on how different countries prefer to enjoy their coffee — and it seems Kiwis have quite the sweet tooth.

Coffeeness, a blog that covers “all things coffee”, revealed a new map that analysed the Google search volume for 21 different coffee types across the globe over one year. The study also examined the searches written in both English and the native language of each country, reports the Daily Mail.

Cappuccino — a drink made with one espresso shot, steamed milk and foam — came out as number one overall, topping the charts in 24 countries, such as Belgium, France, Netherlands, Spain, India, Saudi Arabia and Kenya.

Reflecting on the landslide victory, Coffeeness said: “People love cappuccino because it offers a balanced amount of each component in every sip.”

Espresso was revealed as the second-most popular coffee in the world. It’s favoured in 14 countries including Germany, Greece, Iceland, Pakistan, Egypt and the US.

The third most popular coffee on the map is black coffee, which is brewed using just coffee grounds and water. Twelve countries such as Bulgaria, Portugal, Israel, UAE, South Africa and Colombia love the simple-yet-delicious drink.

This world map reveals every country's favourite coffee — and the cappuccino is No.1 overall. Photo / Coffeeness

And the Americano, an espresso shot topped up with hot water, came in fourth and is favoured in Italy, South Korea and Argentina.

But what about New Zealand?

Many Kiwis may be shocked to find that the most popular drink in Aotearoa is the mocha, a coffee that is flavoured with chocolate powder or syrup and sometimes topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings. The sweet cup of java is ranked fifth on the map and is also loved by people in Bangladesh, Hong Kong and Japan.

At first guess, any Kiwi would guess that the most popular coffee drink — at least in Auckland and Wellington — would be the humble flat white. The drink, which consists of two shots of espresso with steamed milk and no foam, is a popular order in Czech Republic, Denmark, Poland and Denmark — but didn’t nab the number one spot in New Zealand.

Other popular coffee drinks across the globe include the latte, Irish coffee, macchiato and iced coffee — which all tie for sixth place.

The world’s least popular coffee combinations included a Cortado, which was number one in Bahrain, a Frappuccino, number one in Peru, and a Turkish coffee, fittingly number one in Turkey.