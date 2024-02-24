Amy Schumer says she made her diagnosis public in order to help other women.

Amy Schumer says she made her diagnosis public in order to help other women.

Amy Schumer recently revealed that she was diagnosed with Cushing’s syndrome - a rare condition triggered by having significant levels of the cortisol hormone in your body. So what is Cushing’s syndrome, what are the symptoms, who is most at risk and how is it treated?

Amy Schumer revealed she has been diagnosed with Cushing’s syndrome, a rare hormonal condition that, if left untreated, can cause serious health issues.

According to Britain’s National Health Service (NHS), Cushing’s syndrome is caused by “having too much of a hormone called cortisol in your body”. People at risk of contracting Cushing’s syndrome include those who have been taking steroid medication, particularly steroid tablets, for a prolonged amount of time.

Steroids typically contain cortisol in a synthetic form.

In rarer cases, the body can produce too much cortisol itself, triggered by the presence of a tumour or growth on the pituitary gland (which regulates hormones essential for growth, metabolism and sexual development) or a tumour on one of the adrenal glands that sit above the kidneys.

Cushing’s syndrome affects each person differently and symptoms can either come on quickly or gradually. If the condition is left untreated it can lead to further implications and worsening symptoms.

A medical poster detailing the causes and symptoms of Cushing's syndrome. Photo / Getty Images

According to the NHS, the most common symptoms include weight gain and an increase in body fat, although this occurs in different areas. For example, those with Cushing’s syndrome may notice weight gain on their chest and stomach but no change in body fat on their arms and legs.

Common symptoms also include a “buffalo hump” on the back of their neck and shoulders, triggered by a build-up of fat in that area, and a “red, puffy, rounded face”.

Other potential symptoms include easily bruised skin, sizable purple stretch marks, weakness in your limbs, reduced libido, changes in mood and an increased likelihood of depression.

High blood pressure can also be brought on as a result of Cushing’s syndrome, which can have serious implications if left untreated.

Cushing’s syndrome improves with treatment and one can make a full recovery from the condition. However, it’s important to know what’s causing it.

If the condition is caused by steroid consumption, your doctor would advise you to gradually reduce your steroid dose and stop usage.

If it’s been triggered by a tumour, treatment will be more invasive and may require surgery or radiotherapy to remove the tumour. Or alternatively, medicine may be prescribed to reduce the effect of cortisol on your body.

Taking steroid medication, particularly steroid tablets, over a long period of time can lead to the development of Cushing's syndrome. Photo / Pixabay

Speaking to digital creator Jessica Yellin about her physical health in the News Not Noise Substack newsletter, Schumer explained her experience being diagnosed with the condition: “I feel reborn. There are a few types of Cushing. Some that can be fatal, require brain surgery or removal of adrenal glands.

“While I was doing press on camera for my Hulu show, I was also in MRI machines four hours at a time, having my veins shut down from the amount of blood drawn and thinking I may not be around to see my son grow up.

“So finding out I have the kind of Cushing that will just work itself out and I’m healthy was the greatest news imaginable.”

She explained her decision to make her diagnosis public was driven by a desire to “advocate for women’s health”.

“The shaming and criticism of our ever-changing bodies is something I have dealt with and witnessed for a long time. I want so much for women to love themselves and be relentless when fighting for their own health in a system that usually doesn’t believe them,” Schumer said.

“I want women to value feeling strong, healthy and comfortable in their own skin. I am extremely privileged to have the resources I have for my health and I know it’s not that way for most people. I am grateful and want to use my voice to continue to fight for women.”

If you think that you or someone you know may have Cushing’s syndrome, find out more about the condition at https://www.healthline.com/health/cushings-syndrome or contact your GP to discuss further.