Comedian Amy Schumer says the syndrome was "brought on by getting steroid injections in high doses". Photo / Getty Images

Amy Schumer has been diagnosed with Cushing syndrome.

The 42-year-old actress and comedian revealed she has been diagnosed with the syndrome, “brought on by getting steroid injections in high doses” and symptoms include round, red, full face (moon face), weight gain, thin skin with easy bruising, fatigue and anxiety.

Amy revealed her diagnosis in the News Not Noise Substack newsletter, where Digital Creator Jessica Yellin asked her: “For your fans who care about you, how are you feeling physically?”

Amy replied: “I feel reborn. There are a few types of Cushing. Some that can be fatal, require brain surgery or removal of adrenal glands. While I was doing press on camera for my Hulu show, I was also in MRI machines four hours at a time, having my veins shut down from the amount of blood drawn and thinking I may not be around to see my son grow up. So finding out I have the kind of Cushing that will just work itself out and I’m healthy was the greatest news imaginable.

“It has been a crazy couple weeks for me and my family.

“Aside from fears about my health, I also had to be on camera having the internet chime in. But thank God for that. Because that’s how I saw something was wrong. Just like when I saw I had named my son something that didn’t sound so good. The internet is undefeated, as they say.”

Amy also revealed that she made her diagnosis public in order to help other women.

She said: “I wanted to advocate for women’s health. The shaming and criticism of our ever-changing bodies is something I have dealt with and witnessed for a long time. I want so much for women to love themselves and be relentless when fighting for their own health in a system that usually doesn’t believe them....

“I want women to value feeling strong, healthy and comfortable in their own skin. I am extremely privileged to have the resources I have for my health and I know it’s not that way for most people. I am grateful and want to use my voice to continue to fight for women.”