He explains incorrect use of sharp instruments can lead to the separation of the nail plate from the nail bed. Once this separation occurs, it’s tough for it to reattach. Acrylic nails, he says, can also cause destruction of the nail plate and are commonly known to cause contact allergies, which can be difficult to reverse.

Manicare product educator Amy Nuttall says damage to the nail matrix — the root of the nail — may cause permanent alterations to nail growth. The buffing and filing down of the nail surface (primarily done to ensure products like gel polish and acrylics adhere better to the natural nail) can also thin the nails over time, leading to weakness and brittleness.

Acetone-based removers, commonly used for these types of manicures, can dry out the nails and surrounding skin, leaving them brittle and prone to splitting. Damage to the nail bed and improper sanitisation of instruments may also allow bacteria or fungi to enter, which can lead to infection. Acrylic nails can also trap moisture, encouraging fungal growth.

If you’re someone who regularly books in for professional manicures, you won’t necessarily end up with nail trauma, but it is crucial to do what you can to support nail health and the skin around your nails, says Nuttall.

How should you care for your nails?

You may be in the routine of back-to-back manicures, but Nuttall recommends taking breaks between treatments to allow your nails to “breathe”, which can help prevent thinning and dehydration.

“Moisturising regularly by incorporating cuticle oils and hand cream to keep the nails, cuticles and surrounding skin hydrated is also key,” she says.

“Ensure the nail technician uses high-quality, non-toxic products and follows proper application and removal techniques,” adds Nuttall, who recommends Manicare Overnight Revival Treatment as a strengthening product between manicures.

Whether or not you invest in professional manicures, the simple act of regularly washing one’s hands with mild soap and water and keeping nails clean and dry can prevent bacterial and fungal infections. Wearing gloves when using cleaning products or doing dishes protects the nails and the skin surrounding them from exposure to chemicals, which will also make both professional and at-home nail colour last longer.

“Trimming nails straight across and filing the edges is always good to prevent snagging and splitting,” suggests Nuttall.

What supplements and nutrients can help support nail health?

Nuttall has a bachelor’s degree in health science, an advanced diploma in naturopathy and a diploma in nutrition, and recommends focusing on key vitamins and minerals to support nail health. These include:

Biotin: Promotes healthy cell growth and aids in the metabolism of protein-building amino acids essential for nail growth.

Vitamin B12: Important for iron absorption and red blood cell production, which are crucial for nail health.

Folate (Vitamin B9): Supports cell growth and red blood cell formation.

Iron: Essential for oxygen transport to nail cells. “An iron deficiency can lead to brittle or spoon-shaped nails,” says Nuttall.

Magnesium: Involved in protein synthesis, which is necessary for nail growth.

Vitamin C: Essential for collagen production, which helps maintain nail strength.

Zinc: “Zinc is required for many reactions in your body, including the growth and division of cells,” says Nuttall. “Nails are made up of a type of cell that grows and divides rapidly. Because of this fast production, a steady supply of zinc is needed to promote the healthy growth of nails.”

Protein: “Nails are made of keratin, a type of protein,” adds Nuttall. Adequate protein intake is essential for strong nails.

Omega-3 fatty acids: Help lubricate and moisturise nails, preventing dryness and brittleness.

Lastly, Nuttall emphasises the importance of proper hydration for overall health, including nails. “Dehydration can lead to dry, brittle nails. Drinking enough water daily helps maintain nail moisture and flexibility.”

When should you see your GP?

Discolouration appearing as dark streaks, white streaks, or changes in nail colour should warrant a visit with your GP. The same advice applies if you experience changes in the shape of your nails (curling or clubbing) or changes in nail thickness – whether thickening or thinning.

If nails are pitted or becoming brittle, there is redness, swelling and/or pain, or your nail is separating from the skin, it’s essential to book a check-up. Your GP may refer you to a dermatologist who is qualified to diagnose conditions affecting the nails, as well as the skin and hair.

